The prisoner who attempted suicide after losing his beard in 1958

On September 9, 1958, a prisoner on remand for stealing, lost his beard resulting in an attempted suicide. Yes, you read that right.



According to the Daily Graphic edition of that year’s newspaper, Musah Hausah at the time told the Acting Senior Magistrate W. Lyle at an Accra court that he attempted to commit suicide because he was compelled to shave his beard as part of standard practice for prisoners.



He told the court that the beard, which he took about six years to grow, was an integral part of his life and to maintain his dignity as 'Mohammedan'.



Musah Hausah who pleaded guilty to the charge begged the court to give him leniency. He was however sentenced to two months' imprisonment, in addition to the 20 months’ imprisonment that he was already serving for stealing.



The prosecution led by Chief Inspector C.A Mortagbe told the court that on September 4, 1958 Musah snatched a knife from one of the inmates and cut his own abdomen with it.



Mortagbe told the court the knife was used in the basket section of the prisons.



Acting Senior Magistrate W. Lyle, on his part, advised Musah not to ever attempt suicide in his lifetime.



‘Only cowards commit suicide,’ the Magistrate said advising Musah Hausah.









