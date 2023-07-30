The police are right until proven otherwise – Justice Srem-Sai challenges Cecilia Dapaah

General News of Sunday, 30 July 2023

Private legal practitioner and law lecturer Dr Justice Srem-Sai has said that the amounts reported by the police as money stolen from former Cecilia Dapaah’s bedroom are presumably correct until the embattled former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources provide her own figures of the money stolen from her.



He noted merely saying that there are inconsistencies in the figures as Cecilia Dapaah has done does not invalidate the figures of the police.



Court documents had revealed that she had sued two of her domestic workers for stealing $ 1 million, €300, 000, millions of Ghana Cedis and personal effects valued at tens of thousands of Cedis. But the Minister disputed the figures, saying that there were noticeable inconsistencies. She however failed to provide her own version of the figures.



Speaking on Multimedia’s Newsfile programme Saturday, July 29, 2023, Dr Srem-Sai challenged the minister to provide her own figures of how much was stolen from her.



“On the scale of who is more likely to be right with regard to the amounts involved, I think the police is more likely to be right because the police have spoken to a number of people. And the extent to which they have gone with this investigation, I think every fair-minded person should be able to come to this basic conclusion that it is possible that the police have more information on the tracing of the money and whatever happened more than the complainant [Cecilia Abena Dapaah] herself… In any case, I’ve listened to all the discussions and read all the press releases, not for once has the complainant herself come out with how much she thinks she has lost.



So if you’re saying what the police is saying is not correct, you need to tell us what or how much was stolen from you. So it is not enough to just say what the police are saying is not correct,” Dr Srem-Sai argued.



More than a week after promising to come out with the full facts on the matter, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has not come out to say anything, especially on the figures. She is however facing prosecution by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), a probable reason why she is yet to reveal from her analysis how much was stolen from her bedroom.