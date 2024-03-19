The only ritual done by the Freemason is to read the Bible – Kofi Jumah

General News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

A leading member of the NPP, who currently heads the GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited as its Managing Director, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, has shared some insights into what it means to be a member of the Freemason Society.



Sharing snippets into how he joined the society and a few of the things that qualify a person to be a member, he said that it is a group that is only focused on building connections.



He added that the reason he loves the society is because they have fun together, stressing that the basic requirement to join them is to be of good character.



“I’ve been a Freemason before. I still owe them and it’s fine, but I’ll pay. I love them; they enjoy themselves.



“... We read the Bible, that’s it. I haven’t seen anything else… nothing, only the Bible. If there was any ritual, I wouldn’t be part of it… Freemason is strictly for men; men with good character… somebody looked at me and recommended me… the society is not for the elite only, just that you must be of a good character. That is, you are not involved in any criminal stuff, you have not murdered, you have not stolen,” he explained.



Maxwell Kofi Jumah said this during an interview with Adubia TV.



Watch the full interview with below:







