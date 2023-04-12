The only person NPP fears is me – John Mahama

General News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Mahama has stated that he is the only viable candidate that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) fears and therefore he should be elected as flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



Speaking to delegates of the NDC in the Somanya Constituency on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, Mahama expressed his confidence in his ability to lead the NDC to victory in the elections.



"I wouldn't have contested if I was sure that my contenders for the NDC presidential slot could stand against the NPP and win the 2024 general elections, but we cannot take the risk. The only person the NPP fears amongst NDC members is me, John Dramani Mahama," he said.



Mahama went on to accuse the NPP of being unable to sleep when they hear his name, hence their call for a new face to lead the NDC. He also dismissed calls for a change in leadership within the NDC, saying it was none of their business.



"They [NPP] are unable to sleep when they hear my name. That's why they have been calling for a fresh person. Are you the ones to tell us what we should do? It's none of your business, I believe God has given us the power already," he said.



The NDC is expected to hold its presidential primaries on May 13, 2023, with Mahama and other prominent party members expected to contest for the position of flagbearer.



Ahead of the contest, Mr Mahama is being touted by key figures in the NDC as the presumptive leader of the party.







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







Watch the latest episode of People and Places below:









GA/SARA