The moment 'class prefect' KT Hammond told Appointments Committee to be of best behaviour

General News of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was a moment of laughter when the presidential nominee for the Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, advised the Appointments Committee of Parliament to ensure that they put up their best behaviour during the vetting process.



Taking his seat before the committee, KT Hammond, who has been referred to as the class prefect of parliament, enforced his position, informing the chairman, Joseph Osei Owusu, of same.



“Mr. Chairman, ... you introduced me as class prefect, I expect members to put up their best behavior, I will put up my very best behavior and then we will move. I’m the class prefect in the chair and I will remain class prefect, you should be well behaved,” he said.



In response, the Chairman of the Appointments Committee, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, reiterated the nominee's rather controversial nature, while stating that his comment may not come as a surprise to the public and committee members.



“I think the members of the public know you and so it shouldn’t be surprising that you expect us to put up our best behavior,” he replied.



KT Hammond has been nominated for the trade and industry ministry, while Stephen Amoah has been nominated as his deputy.



Other nominees expected to appear before the committee are Bryan Acheampong as minister-designate for food and agriculture; while Stephen Asamoah Boateng has been nominated for the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.



You can also watch this edition of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







AE/WA