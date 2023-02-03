The moment Kwame Despite met Kufuor

General News of Friday, 3 February 2023

In what has become an annual ritual, business mogul and owner of Despite Group of Companies, Osei Kwame Despite again marked his 61st birthday in grand style.



With over 15 expensive G-Wagon and Brabus vehicles as escorts, Dr. Kwame Despite was captured among other things, driving a red vintage car while parading through some streets in Accra.



As part of the celebrations, he visited former President, John Agyekum Kufuor at his residence, together with a couple of friends from the East Legon Executive Club.



In what appeared as a show of humility, Dr. Despite knelt before the former president who was seated, while shaking his hands.



Mr. Kufour blessed him and offered the business mogul a seat beside him.



Earlier, Despite as part of activities to mark the day donated huge sums of monies and food items to the Mampong School for the Deaf.



He also commuted to Dr. Ofori Sarpong's home after meeting some members of the East Legon Executive Club.



On his arrival, he was greeted by the members of the executive club with smiles, a raucous welcome, and a birthday song.



After the birthday song, Dr. Kwame Despite gave a warm embrace to each team member to express his gratitude for joining him in celebrating his special day.



The 61-year-old businessman wore a simple but stylish long-sleeve shirt that he paired with a pair of blue-and-black trousers.



He complimented his appearance by donning a pair of dark eyeglasses and a dark-coloured ivy hat.



To commemorate the CEO of Despite Media Group's birthday, additional events will be taking place throughout the day, which GhanaWeb would do well to cover.





















