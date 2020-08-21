General News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Kufuor, Sam Jonah saved me from going blind - Haruna Attah

Veteran journalist and former publisher of the Accra Daily Mail, Alhaji Haruna Attah has recounted how former President John Agyekum Kufuor and renowned Ghanaian businessman, Sir Sam Jonah saved him from going blind.



In a yet-to-be-released book, the former High Commissioner to Namibia thanked former President Kufuor for paying for his initial eye surgery in Egypt which was caused by a tumor.



He further lauds Sir Sam Jonah who came to his rescue when his sight got worse after the first surgery in Egypt.



According to Alhaji Attah, through Sir Jonah’s help he was able to secure funds needed for the expensive procedure in Austria.



In the book, titled, “Ahwene Pa Nkasa: Standing with JDM” Alhaji Attah narrates that even though former President Kufuor has never wanted him to make public his help to him, it is right time to say thank you to the two statesmen for saving his sight.



The book which will be launched on Friday August 28, also criticises the Akufo-Addo government saying no politically engineered voters’ register can save him and the New Patriotic Party from the defeat that awaits them at upcoming December elections.



“I call on Ghanaians who yearn to see a change in the governance of this country to rise up and be counted for where there is a will, there is a way. No politically engineered register can save this failed government from the inevitable defeat that awaits them in the next 165 days. With or without a register, the NDC shall win this election by the grace of God,” Alhaji Haruna Attah wrote in his yet to be launched book.



The over 300 paged book contains the diplomats privilege of the working relationship he had with President Mahama as a High Commissioner and also as a friend.



In Mr Attah’s words “it’s a vignette of events. It’s a book in two parts, the first part is what I call the homeland briefs and that one talks about our homeland issues, whether it is dumsor, whether it is the GITMO-2 whether it is the MONTIE-3, whether it is to do with our chieftaincy system and the ballot box. Its a collection of so many things.”



The book features bits and pieces of President Rawlings, other past presidents and also President Mahama’s growing up.



Part one consists of forty-two chapters, whiles part two will have twenty-five.





