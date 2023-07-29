The moment Bawumia met Mahama at the 2023 National Development Conference

General News of Saturday, 29 July 2023

In a display of bipartisanship and unity, political rivals, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been seen sharing a hearty moment with former President John Dramani Mahama.



The encounter of the two took place at the National Development Conference organised by the Church of Pentecost at the Pentecost Convention Centre (PCC) in Gomoa Fetteh.



The conference sought to bring together stakeholders, development actors and citizens across the political spectrum to have a conversation on national development. It was under the theme; Moral Vision and National Development.



With broad smiles, the two leaders playfully shook hands, hugged, and teased each other.



Vice President Bawumia was seen whispering into the ears of former President Mahama, after which they all laughed.



On a political platform, both leaders speak strongly about their respective visions for the future of the nation.



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is in a flagbearership race with the hope of becoming the face of the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 general election.



The former President John Dramani on the other hand secured a whooping victory to lead the National Democratic Congress in the general election.





