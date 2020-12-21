Regional News of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: My News GH

The man whose 4-bedroom was ravaged by fire thanks God his family is safe

The four-bedroom house was razed down by fire at dawn

A four-bedroom apartment has been razed down by fire at Adansi Asokwa in the Ashanti Region.



Reports say there were no casualties recorded but the building which burnt alongside valuables estimated at several millions of Ghana cedis contains a kitchen, two toilets and a bathroom.



The cause of the fire cannot be ascertained but owner of the building Osei Richard whiles speaking to the media indicated that he’s grateful none of his family members got burnt in the inferno.



“I was training at the back of the house when I saw smoke coming out from the rooftop so I called my landlord who quickly I called the children out of the room, then we saw the fire blazing out,” a tenant reveled how it all started



The Fomena fire Commander D.O.III Oscar Opoku who led the team of firemen to the scene suspect an electrical fault might be responsible for the fire outbreak.



There’s been several fire outbreaks in recent times with the latest being Kantamanto market, Kaneshie Market, Asankragwa Market among others.



The cause of these fires are yet to be ascertained by fire officers.

