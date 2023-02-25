The man who healed many but died a sick man

General News of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A GhanaWeb feature:



His name is a very popular one; one that rings a resounding bell every time it is mentioned.



Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, the late founder of Resurrection Power New Generation Church, was known as a very popular man of God in Ghana for many reasons.



One of the best-known reasons was the hordes of people who visited his church every Sunday morning.



So many were his disciples that, there were buses all over the capital to transport them to the auditorium located at Ngleshie Amanfro, near the Kasoa toll booth.



He was also known for his miracles, which many say account for the hundreds of persons who visited his church to experience them.



Rev. Boakye performed healing miracles for many, particularly through his crusades, which he held every month across the length and breadth of Ghana.



These crusades were themed; “Anthony Kwadwo Boakye Outreach Ministry” with the motto, “Jesus Encounter Saves Lives”.



Despite having been criticized on some occasions for his emotional outbursts and threats to people he said had offended him or the church in one way or another, he continued with his ministry and healing for years.



Rev. Boakye gets down with a stroke:



Rev. Boakye suddenly got ill. He had a stroke in October 2021. Initially, he was sent to the Healthlink Medical Center at East Legon for further medical attention, and according to his church, he got better after.



He was subsequently discharged and directed to undergo gradual physiotherapy. Having worked on his health, Rev. Boakye improved tremendously and returned to his church duties, albeit mostly virtually, until his physical appearance in church on New Year’s Eve and on New Year’s Sunday.



Disappointment and tears:



When Rev. Boakye appeared in church, he revealed how he fell sick.



“Friday I was not sick, on Saturday, I couldn’t wake up so I left myself on the bed and the next thing, I realise I was in an ambulance and sent to a hospital. At midnight, I heard God telling me, I will not take your life, your time is not up,” he told the church while thanking God," he said while addressing his congregation.



He said that was the first day he had walked since he fell sick.



Rev. Boakye also expressed disappointment about how he was treated during the period he fell sick.



In a video that was recorded during the service, the man of God was heard narrating how people around him refused to take him to the hospital for treatment even though he was bedridden and suffering.



“For someone who was strong, came to pray against witches, on Friday and then I get home and I’m dying, why? Take me to the hospital, they refused to, even the soldiers and bodyguards who were there to guard me, they also refused. They have wronged me and have to come and apologise.







"I am here with you and yet I fall sick and you refuse to take me to the hospital, you have sinned against God. Your reward is huge in heaven, you have to apologise to me otherwise you and your family will never be well.



"People who prayed and fasted for me, God will never forget you. All the beautiful things you are enjoying; it is because you prayed for me. God will bless you.



“I am crying because it really pained me,” he added.



Rev. Boakye dies and resurrects:



It may be recalled that Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye in November 2022 told his church members that he died and was resurrected after five days.



"I am a living testimony...I have died and resurrected... Because of my strong faith in Him [Jesus], He resurrected me, when I died. If you have not heard it before, yes, I died. My body was kept in the house for five days. Here I am, alive and kicking," he said in a video message to his church.



According to him, he came back to life because he told his "father," Jesus, that he was not ready to die.



"I told God that my time was not up, so he should send me back to the earth. I was told to come back because my time was not up. If you have faith in Jesus, you will resurrect from the dead just as He did, when He died," he added.







Dying a sick man:



News emerged on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, that the popular man of God had passed away after a short illness.



He is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, at about 2. O clock am on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.



In a press statement from the leadership of the church and signed by Legal Counsel, Alexander K.K. Abban Esq., the man of God struggled with stroke after he was struck by the illness in 2 years ago.



“On 31st January, 2023, his family was compelled to take him back to the hospital when he complained of sharp pains in his left leg.



It was detected that blood circulation to his left leg was not the best and there was the need to fly him out of the country to see further medical care and if necessary, undergo a surgical operation.



Preparations were underway to make that journey when he suddenly took ill again and was rushed to the Cardiothoracic Center at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he died,” parts of the statement said.