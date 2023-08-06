The main goal of our road trip was to raise money for charity - Wanderlust Ghana

General News of Sunday, 6 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One of the members of the Wanderlust group, Kwabena Ayirebi, has revealed the motivation behind the just-ended Accra to London road trip.



On July 23, the Wanderlust group, consisting of twelve men and one woman began a 10,000-kilometre road trip from Accra to London. The 16-day trip climaxed on August 6 when the group arrived in London amid much fanfare.



Speaking to TV3 News on Saturday, August 5, about their experiences, Kwabena Ayirebi explained that the road trip was to raise up to a hundred thousand dollars for the Edusports Foundation which aims to provide technology resources to rural communities around Ghana.



“I came to know Edusports through my daughter. What Edusports does is, set up these low-cost community-led, libraries that provide resources to children in the rural areas of Ghana. So far, Edusports has set up 50 centers across the country. The key takeaway for us is the fact that throughout these areas there is very little technology if anything at all, so we are hoping to raise this money to equip all these centers with basic technology like tablets,” he explained.



He added that after the success of this trip, the group hopes to engage in more activities to help them eventually raise a target of a million dollars.



“Effectively, we want to bridge the digital divide for children in the rural communities of Ghana. That is the immediate intent and it is the wider strategic intent of even taking this to a wider level, where under the steering of Mr. Richard Anim, we are looking to see if we could raise a one million dollar digital catalyst fund that would equip primary schools in rural areas with digital centers as the world moves into an AI age.” He added.



