The 'legendary' level of greed of the political class is what will finish this country completely - Dr Randy Abbey fumes

TV host, Dr Randy Abbey, has vented his frustration and outrage over the excessive greed among the political class, which he believes is posing a significant threat to the country.



Speaking on the July 21, 2023, edition of his Good Morning Ghana show, Dr Abbey passionately addressed the issue of corruption and its detrimental effects on the nation.



During the program, the TV host did not hold back in his criticism of the political class, asserting that their levels of greed and lack of conscience could ultimately collapse the country.



“The greed of you the political class is what will finish this country. We are nearing there. Your level of greed is what will finish this country completely.



“Look at that East Legon police stretch, look at what is happening there. Your level of greed is so legendary, to be honest. There is no conscience, nothing,” he said.



Dr Randy emphasized that certain cultural sayings and proverbs might contribute to the prevalence of corruption in society.



However, he stressed that the current levels of corruption being witnessed are alarming and concerning.



“I am a realist and I say that sometimes when we are speaking about corruption, I know some of my people will disagree with me. But if you look at some of our sayings and proverbs are contributing factors to our corruption.



“But I think that there are things we can live with and there are things that are tolerable. There are things that nobody will complain about. But the levels that we are seeing are scary,” he continued.



The TV host also expressed concern over the degradation of the Volta Lake, which was once considered the last water body unaffected by galamsey (illegal mining) activities.



“The volta lake was the last lake standing, have you seen what is happening to the Volta Lake now, and who are the actors?



“Anytime we are unable to deal with a problem, what it should tell you is that those who are supposed to deal with the problem are the problem,” he added.



