The killing must stop, what we need is not cease fire - Kwasi Pratt on Israel-Gaza war

General News of Saturday, 2 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Editor of Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt, has criticized a 4-day ceasefire negotiated in Gaza, declaring it as a solution that fails to address the issue.



His remarks highlighted the recurring nature of ceasefire, emphasizing the temporary solution it offers amidst continued violence and suffering.



The editor emphasised that what we truly require isn't just a temporary ceasefire but a definitive solution which is to end the occupation and killings.



"We are praising ourselves for arranging a 4-day ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid. What does that mean? What we are saying is that let's stop the genocide for 4 days and give the people of Gaza food and medicine, after 4 days kill them again. That is the only way we can interpret the ceasefire," he asserted.



"When the occupation ends no one will fire a weapon," he added.



Pratt expressed solid concern when speaking at a press briefing organized by the Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana on November 27, 2023.



Pratt appealed for a deeper understanding of the dreadful situation, urging practical action and an end to the prolonged occupation that has perpetuated this crisis.



Mr. Pratt advised leaders to be more empathetic and sensible in the situation at hand.



"Let's be sensible and talk some sense. We sometimes hear that one hundred trucks entered Gaza, trucks entered Gaza and so what. People are dying, and have been maimed. The list of the injured is rising, and we are counting trucks with Coca-Cola and bread," he asserted.



His passionate plea resonates with a growing sentiment globally, calling for a more comprehensive and permanent resolution to the conflict.



Kwesi Pratt's words echo the urgency for substantive change rather than temporary measures.



"Sometimes when I hear our people, big men talk, I wonder how they think and where their humanity is," he remarked .



RAD/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.