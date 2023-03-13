The influential father of Ghana’s youngest female medical doctor who was a regular face on TV

General News of Monday, 13 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Erica Ntiamoah Mensah may have been thrown into the spotlight in the last few days after it emerged that she is the country’s youngest female medical doctor at present, but having confessed that her father has also influenced her path in life, that makes it even more interesting.



And that is because her father, Dr. Eric Ntiamoah Mensah, has, for many years, been a regular face on Ghanaian television screens, leading a charge for women in a way that not many male doctors do.



And without a doubt, the influence of Dr. Eric Ntiamoah Mensah among women, cannot be underestimated, and that is something his daughter, Dr. Erica, reaffirmed in an interview in 2021.



"I grew to appreciate the profession and fell in love with it...I had the passion of helping people in terms of their health which my father introduced me to at a tender age and I would say that has been my greatest motivation for going into medicine," she told The Mirror.







Here is the little GhanaWeb has been able to gather about this inspiring young doctor’s father:



1. Dr. Eric Ntiamoah Mensah is the founder of CPF Medical Unit, a private healthcare organization at Achimota, in Accra.

2. Dr. Eric Ntiamoah Mensah is a women’s health advocate

3. Dr. Eric Ntiamoah Mensah is the host of The Complete Woman TV Show; a show with a focus on women’s healthcare and about diseases of the reproductive system

4. Dr. Eric Ntiamoah Mensah is a conference speaker

5. Dr. Eric Ntiamoah Mensah has a unique way of teaching women about vaginal and other healthcare using the local language

6. Dr. Eric Ntiamoah Mensah has been using his practice as a doctor for over two decades to wage a war against misconceptions about women’s health

7. Dr Eric Ntiamoah Mensah is a healing evangelist and a pastor

8. Dr. Eric Ntiamoah Mensah is a formally-trained, professionally-qualified, duly registered and licensed to practice orthodox medicine in Ghana

9. Dr. Eric Ntiamoah Mensah trained at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi

10. Dr. Eric Ntiamoah Mensah occasionally throws in marriage counseling on his The Complete Woman TV show as a way of spicing up his talk





AE/WA