The impudence – John Dumelo reacts to video of NPP’s ‘billboard cover’

General News of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Dumelo, the National Democratic Congress’ Parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, has reacted to a video that captures some supporters of the New Patriotic Party, attempting to cover a billboard of himself and John Dramani Mahama, with a relatively smaller banner with the faces of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP’s candidate for the constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.



The said video has been in circulation on social media platforms with the caption “NPP’s Lydia Alhassan has covered John Mahama and John Dumelo’s billboard at American house, Politics has never been this ugly”.



John Dumelo, in a series of tweets, expressed shocked over the conduct of the NPP supporters.



He first tweeted “the impudence” and followed it up with “she got nerves” which appears to be targeted at his rival, Lydia Alhassan.



An eyewitness account indicates that the NPP was holding a rally at the venue where the billboard was mounted.



The event had in attendance the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Lydia Alhassan and some ministers.



GhanaWeb can meanwhile confirm that the NPP banner was taken down around 7pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.



This development comes as a shock to followers of the two candidates as the two aspirants have publicly shown some level of love and unity.



They were recently seen in a video, dancing together at an event, which act was praised by many as a show of respect for each other.



They, however, have in the past, thrown subtle jabs at each other. In June this year, John Dumelo hit back at Lydia Alhassan after she said that he (John Dumelo) only existed on social media.



He wrote: "Yet she follows me on social media and posts when she even donates safety pins. I have a seat to win. I no get en time."





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.