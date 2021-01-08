Politics of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The hypocrites who insulted me for being courageous are praising NPP MPs today - Anyidoho

Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho

Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has expressed shock that some persons in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who vilified Alban Bagbin have all of a sudden praised him for being elected as Speaker of the 8th Parliament.



Speaking exclusively to Rainbowradioonline.com, he said there were some "babies with sharp teeth” who vilified him[Anyidoho] for being a free thinker but, today, these same persons are praising NPP MPs for voting for Alban Bagbin as Speaker.



According to him, he described it as hypocrisy especially, when these same persons insulted and called him a traitor for commending President Akufo-Addoon some policies he initiated.



He had earlier tweeted expressing shock that some of these persons sung the ‘revo revo’ song after attacking the late Rawlings.



“Very ironical seeing the abusive ‘babies with sharp teeth’, who insulted the late President Rawlings, singing the ‘Revo Revo Revo’ song in Parliament yesterday.



“Did they sing it for expediency? Certainly, NDC is bigger than the ego of one individual! Leadership shall change!,” his tweet read.



Speaking late to this website, the former Director of Communication at the Presidency said we cannot build this country on one leg because we need two legs to function.



What happened in Parliament on Thursday he admitted is a clear manifestation that Ghana can only function on two legs.



"So if some MP on the side of the NDC is praising his colleagues on the other side, which is the NPP for having voted based on their conscience for the Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin so be it. That is the beauty of democracy. That is the beauty of free-thinking so we are not slaves to our conscience. Interestingly the same people who are praising some NPP’s side of the divide for voting for Alban Bagbin to become Speaker of Parliament are the same persons who have made it an industry to insult Koku Anyidoho for also being a free-thinker within the NDC.



Is it not irony and a mark of hypocrisy that when it suits you free-thinking is okay but when it does not suit you free-thinking is a crime? I have been called all kinds of names because I am a free-thinker and I think freely. It is good. I respect the honourable Bagbin, he is one person who has moved since 1992 and walked his way to the position of Speaker of Parliament. That is fantastic. But all I want people to know is that, let us be allowed to exercise our thought processes freely for as long as that thought processes do not derail the country and our Democratic dispensation. I am happy that some of the people who have been insulting me that I am free-thinker within the NDC are now praising free thinkers on the side of the NPP.”



Koku Anyidoho stressed he is a happy man that this has happened because it will allow him as the CEO of the Atta-Mills Institute to think freely and collaborate with the Presidency of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"I will think-freely and collaborate with him and build the Better Ghana that President Mills wanted. If the can collaborate and build consensus in Parliament, why should it be difficult for Koku Anyidoho to collaborate with President Akufo-Addo to build a better Ghana.”



When asked to mention the names of the "babies with sharp teeth” he refused, saying he would not want to be petty as some of them chose to be against him.



He said these individuals chose to be petty because they were worshipping a cult figure but their cult figure is out of the way and whether they like it or not, they are in parliament.



He added some of them tried to push Alban Bagbin out of Parliament but because they are not God, the Honourable Bagbin is now the Speaker of Parliament.



He said it would be very interesting how these persons will manage themselves with Bagbin as Speaker.



He was optimistic the NDC will grow stronger and stronger with the new development in Parliament.



He said the reason he was attacked is premised on pettiness, jealousy, and even because what he [Anyidoho] achieved, his attackers could not achieve.



”Instead of them to appreciate it, they will not but they want to be jealous and petty. They cannot run me down. Enemies are not God. They sought to run Bagbin down but today, he is a Speaker. Let’s see how they function under Bagbin and because Parliament is a very organized place and operates by rules, let’s see how the babies with teeth operate under the same Bagbin that they tried to run down a few months ago.”



Koku Anyidoho further admitted discerning minds are beginning to filter through the issues and appreciate that he [Anyidoho] means well for the NDC and Ghana as a whole.



”By and large, the truth will stand over the falsehood. As for the negative propaganda and lies, it will happen for as long as human existence exists. Beyond that, I believe that the truth shall prevail. I am happy that the Honourable Bagbin has come through to become Speaker of Parliament and I am happy that today, people who used to insult me are now saying we thank the NPP MPS who voted for Bagbin and that they voted for their conscience. I also live by my conscience and so, I will collaborate with the President and any President that will mean well for Ghana. If there is anybody who doesn’t mean well for Ghana, I won’t collaborate with that person.”