General News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

'The height of indiscipline' - Ablakwa condemns insulting WASSCE candidates

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Former Deputy Minister of Education, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has berated some WASSCE candidates who have heaped tonnes of insult on President Akufo Addo.



Some students of Sekondi College in the Western Region currently writing the WASSCE examinations have rained insults on the President following their failure to answer some of the questions.



A viral video on social media captures some of these angry after insulting the President asking him to give them free marks in that particular examination because they didn’t write anything.



Another student is heard reminding the President that he is also in the final year of his rule and threatened to vote him out during the elections.



But in reaction, Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa in a Facebook post slammed the students’ reprehensible behaviour.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.