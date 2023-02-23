The 'gymnastics' and 'jokes' in parliament are too much, get serious - Kabila tells MPs

Regional News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

James Kwabena Bomfeh has rebuked Members of Parliament over their conduct in the Legislative House.



Joining a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, James Kwabena Bomfeh alias 'Kabila' displayed his displeasure with the Parliamentarians resorting to jokes and playfulness during parliamentary business.



He was commenting on the vetting of the ministerial appointees by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo which saw Hon Kobina Tahir Hammond being assessed by the Appointments Committee in Parliament over his new position as Minister-designate for Trade and Industry and Mr. Bryan Acheampong as the new Food and Agriculture Minister among other appointees.



There was drama on Monday when the Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has advised the nominee to be more serious in his conduct.



Some of K. T. Hammond's responses during the process were deemed as being too casual; stirring up reservations amongst some members of the Committee.



One of such displeased members was Kwame Governs Agbodza who queried the nominee over his purported lack of seriousness in answering the questions posed to him by members of the Committee.



"Mr. Chairman, we know he’s very jovial, but when you look at the country what is happening in the country right now, the public expects this engagement to be very serious.



Commenting on such scenarios, Kabila, a former CPP stalwart cautioned the legislators to be serious in Parliament.



"I find it mind-boggling that a House that is supposed to be the House of honour, the gymnastics and jokes is too much. It doesn't augur well for our democracy. We can be better than that," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi.