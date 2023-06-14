The frivolous lawsuit can’t stand in the way of the people’s choice - NDC MP rubbishes suit against Mahama

Politics of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A Ghanaian lawmaker has described the lawsuit challenging the eligibility of former President John Dramani Mahama to contest in the 2024 presidential election as frivolous.



Dr. Apaak says the lawsuit is not only frivolous but exposes the frustration on the part of the person who filed and his alleged affiliated New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, has been sued over his decision to run in the 2024 presidential election.



Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie, a Ghanaian citizen and journalist, sued him.



In his suit, the Plaintiff requests that the Supreme Court bar the former president from running for office as a candidate for a political party or the presidency in the future.



According to him, the constitution through Article 66 (1) of the 1992 Constitution indicates that a person seeking a second presidential term must be a sitting president, and in the case of former President Mahama, he is only seeking to recontest after being out of office for about 8 years.



He also noted that per the provision in the constitution, a former president seeking re-election must seek parliamentary approval before going on with his ambitions.



The Plaintiff in the suit also indicated a number of things he wants as reliefs:

He wants the court to order the former president to fully disclose to parliament, the terms of his engagement as a flagbearer of the NDC.



Agyei Kuranchie is also seeking that the Supreme Court directs the Speaker of Parliament to invoke and operationationalise Article 68 (2) of the 1992 Constitution which indicates that



[The President shall not, on leaving office as President, hold any office of profit or emolument, except with the permission of Parliament, in any establishment, either directly or indirectly, other than that of the State].



The Plaintiff is also seeking for the court to order Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor and Former President John Dramani Mahama to make available to parliament, all engagements not to do with the matters of the State of Ghana.



He also wants the court to order Mr. Mahama to seek parliamentary approval for his engagement as a Flagbearer of the NDC or in the alternative, desist from his presidential ambitions.



Dr. Clement Apaak, who represents the Builsa South constituency in parliament and is a former presidential staffer, reacted to the incident by criticising the application.



According to him, the litigation will not obstruct the people’s decision in 2024.



He declared that John Mahama is the sole candidate Ghanaians want as president and that no amount of scheming would prevent that from happening.



He stated that the frivolous litigation demonstrated John Dramani Mahama’s pathological fear.



He also expressed confidence that Mr. Mahama will win the presidential election with a parliamentary majority.



He reiterated that Mahama will win the race because he offers a superior alternative to your corrupt, reckless, galamsey, family/friends governance!”



