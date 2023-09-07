The five 'sins' of Alan Kyerematen

Politics of Thursday, 7 September 2023

The former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, withdrew from the flagbearership race of the ruling New Patriotic Party, citing intimidation of his supporters by the ‘establishment’, who he accused of skewing the primaries in favour of one candidate.



Alan Kyerematen's withdrawal shocked many in the political landscape of Ghana because he was regarded as the ‘heir apparent’ of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – with the president himself promising that he (Alan) would take over from him.



Some political experts and commentators have said that even though Alan’s claims that the party and government ‘establishment’ are ‘favouring’ one of the candidates in the flagbearership race; Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, are true; he (Alan) has made himself the underdog in the race rather than the favourite because of his own actions and inactions.



Here are some of the reasons for Alan’s descent from heir apparent to underdog:



1. Jumping ship later than he should have:



After Alan resigned as the minister of trade and industry and announced his presidential ambitions, many experts indicated that he jumped the ship too late.



Many said that he should not have accepted the ministerial appointment during President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s second term.



Pollster Ben Ephson stated that Alan Kyerematen's resignation came late as he was expected to have resigned earlier to focus on his flagbearership race.



“I can confirm that it’s true,” Ephson said. “It’s been too long in coming. We should expect a reshuffle in the coming weeks. By Tuesday or Wednesday it will be clear,” asaaseradio.com quoted Ben Ephson.



2. Failure to denounce Akufo-Addo govt:



Alan has also been accused of failing to call out the acts of corruption and the mismanagement of Ghana’s economy under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



Some analysts have indicated that Alan, as the minister for trade and industry, was part of the cabinet of Akufo-Addo and therefore, cannot exonerate himself from the bad performance of the government.



They indicate that he cannot take praise from successes chalked in programmes like the 'One District, One Factory' and refuse to take blame for the bad performance of Ghana’s economy.



In fact, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam Adoagyiri, said that Alan is equally responsible for Ghana’s economic meltdown because he is the head of the Economic Management Committee of the Cabinet of Ghana.



In a tweet shared, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the MP shared a portion of a purported document of the Cabinet of Ghana which showed a list of members of the Economic Committee.



Many analysts have indicated that Alan should have resigned from the Akufo-Addo government and denounced the corruption and mismanagement of the economy if he was serious about becoming president.



3. Firebrand and loudmouth spokespersons who earned him more enemies than supporters- Hopeson Adorye and Buaben Asamoah:



The former NPP flagbearer hopeful’s campaign team have also been faulted for contributing to his loss as the favourite in the race to replace President Nana Addo Dankwa Addo.



Two of Alan’s campaign team members, Hopeson Adorye, a former NPP parliamentary hopeful and Buaben Asamoah, a former communication director of the party, have particularly been accused of gaining Alan more enemies than friends.



Their attempts to exonerate Alan from the performance of the economy got them in trouble with the leadership of the NPP, government officials, members of parliament and some supporters of the party.



4. Failure to appeal to the youth wing of NPP:



Another weakness of Alan is his age, which many have said makes him less appealing to the youth.



Alan, who is 69 years old, is older than most of the contenders in the race, making him less attractive than the other candidates because of the craving for a youthful leader.



Alan appears to have lost the support of the youth of the NPP to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who is regarded as the 'establishment' candidate.



5. Alan's elite personality:



Another shortcoming of Alan, analysts have indicated is of the impression that he has an elite personality.



Unlike other candidates in the flagbearership race, like the member of parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, Alan is not regarded by many as a ‘grassroots’ man.



Even though Alan is a leading member of the NPP, he is mostly known for his work as a minister, his diplomatic appointment and his work with international bodies, all of which reduced his ability to do proper grassroots politicking.



Alan's failure to engage more with the grassroots of the NPP made him lose touch with them, analysts have indicated.



Many analysts have said that while Alan was still minister, Ken got a firm grasp of the grassroots by engaging them.



