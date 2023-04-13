The education of my people is my biggest priority - Teterem Hene

Regional News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

The Chief of Teterem in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region, Nana Akwasi Okoh II has vowed to give proper education to his people.



Speaking at a Grand Durbar held on Monday, at New Teterem, Nana Akwasi Okoh II indicated that his people's education is his primary concern and that he will make sure the people (children) get the best education so as to help the development of the community.



He also pledged that children who are not academically good would be given vocational training to equip themselves.



"I'll make sure our children get the best education. Those who are not academically good will also be given some vocational training to equip themselves", he stated.



The Teterem Hene also promised to develop his community but pleaded with the residents to support him in building the mining community.



"I'll also make sure Teterem Community is well developed. But I can't do it alone, so I'm pleading with all of you to support me in unity to develop this community. " Nana Okoh added.



The Teterem Hene who was installed by Asantehene 2 months ago gave out 7 sewing machines to some apprentices to facilitate their work.