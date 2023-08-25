The digital space can employ all graduates in Ghana, lets explore it – Expert

General News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer of Digitrust Ghana, Jeremiah Kwabena Egyabeng, has opined that the digital space can employ all the unemployed graduates in Ghana.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the digital skills or the digital space alone could” employ every single unemployed person in Ghana”.



He said India has over 50 million people who are fully employed or have online jobs, and Ghana could learn from that example and use the space to create jobs for the unemployed.



He said even if Ghana has 15 million unemployed people, we can solve that problem if we capitalise on digital skills and training.



"Everyone can be employed digitally or online,” he stated.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong that with the right guidance, training, and encouragement, they could make money.



He proposed that, regardless of the job you have, you could develop and train in the digital space, explore it, and use that to create a new job for yourself.



He emphasised that there are people cashing out of the digital space, but quickly added that these people have designed and developed content that has resonated with those who have watched it over the years.



He believes that with patience and good content, we can create more jobs and a new generation of digital entrepreneurs in the country.



The mission of Digitrust Ghana is to make digitization a norm for businesses in Ghana and the world at large.



The company believes that digital transformation is essential for businesses to thrive in today’s fast-paced and ever-changing business environment. We are committed to providing our clients with innovative solutions that are tailored to their specific needs and goals.