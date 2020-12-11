Politics of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The credibility of 2020 polls will be tainted without a probe into irregularities - PPP

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP)

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP), has admonished the Electoral Commission to publish the results of the outstanding constituency and thoroughly investigate all the allegations of electoral infractions, overwhelming vote-buying and misconduct that occurred throughout the country.



A statement issued by the party further called for a probe into the inaccuracies in the EC’s computation of the results for the presidential election.



The party believes this has the tendency of tainting the credibility of the outcome.



“This will go a long way to douse the tension brewing below the surface in the country and give credibility to the election outcome.”



It also slammed the security agencies for failing to act in the interest of the nation following the conduct of some personnel at some polling stations.



“Video evidence circulating on social media gives bedrock grounds to how some members of the security services failed to act in the interest of the people of Ghana, which led to the needless deaths of some innocent Ghanaians. This could have been avoided if these men and women in uniform had acted professionally,” it added.



Read the full statement below





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.