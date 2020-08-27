General News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Untold: 2020 UG valedictorian shares success story [Promo]

play videoApril Amanda Nutakor is our guest on the August edition of The Untold

The August edition of GhanaWeb's 'The Untold' features the valedictorian of the 2020 graduating class of the University of Ghana Law School.



23-year-old April Amanda Nutakor shares with us the challenges of integrating into the Ghanaian academic system after beginning her education in her mother's country of Ukraine where the language used was Russian.



By reading and watching programmes in English, she was able to pick up fast and excel in schools.



Though she knew she will graduate with a 1st class when she was only in level 300, Amanda never nursed the dream of becoming valedictorian.



"There were two people who I was just deliberating 'one of them has to be valedictorian'. I didn't think it will be me," she told GhanaWeb.



The full interview with Amanda premieres at noon, tomorrow on GhanaWeb TV on Youtube.





