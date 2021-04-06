The Opportunity Makers Foundation donates to orphanage

Regional News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: Nana Bonsu, Contributor

The Opportunity Makers Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization founded by Bishop Frederick Adetunji in Mongomery, Alabama, in the United States, has donated assorted items to the Save Our Future Ghana Orphanage at Anyaa in the Ga Central Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.



The gesture by the NGO was part of efforts to help orphanages and foster homes in Ghana as the world grapples with the novel coronavirus pandemic.



Items presented include bags of rice, boxes of cooking oil, noodles, soft drinks, biscuits, soaps and detergents and an unspecified amount of money.



Founder of Save Our Future Ghana, Diana Apetorgbor, who received the items on behalf of the orphanage, thanked the group for their benevolence, assuring that it would be used for its intended purpose.



‘’I am simply overwhelmed by your gesture. I was actually expecting a modest gathering only to be surprised by a whole delegation form The Opportunity Makers Foundation. These items would help relieve the plight of our children and we are extremely grateful,’’ she added.



She said she was overwhelmed by the love and compassion shown by the members of The opportunity Makers Foundation and appealed to other organisations to also lend support to the orphanage.



Founder of the NGO, Bishop Frederick Adetunji, in his address during a short presentation ceremony, said it was his outfit’s aim to keep addressing some needs of foster homes and orphanges



Bishop Adetunji further appealed to other benevolent groups and organisations to support the school in achieving its target of assisting orphans towards the sustenance of academic excellence.

On her part, an executive member of the NGO, Edith Obeng Hammond, called on the government to resource the Department of Social Welfare (DSW) to enable it execute its mandate.



She added that the DSW needed to be equipped with the requisite human resources and logistic to enable it carry out its mandate more efficiently, to augment the efforts of corporate and non-governmental organisations.