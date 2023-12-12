'The New Force' spokesperson denies forgery charge

Politics of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A 30-year-old Belgian who was arrested on charges related to the alleged falsification of documents to obtain a resident permit in Ghana, Shalimar Abbiusi, has denied the said charge.



Shalimar, who is one of the Spokespersons of the political group ‘The New Force’, has been accused of violating Section 52(1) of the Immigration Act by obtaining a student permit by false declaration. She has been granted bail in the sum of ¢20,000 with two sureties by the Kaneshie District Court.



She is also to report to the Ghana Immigration Service three times a week until the final determination of the case. Before her arrest and detention, Shalimar was seen in a video circulating on social media addressing issues on the emergence of The New Force which is yet to be identified as a political group in the country.



Per the charges against her, Shalimar with the purpose of avoiding legal requirements, falsely declared herself a student of the Ghana Christian University College in September 2023.



Court documents further indicate that she knowingly made a false declaration, leading to the successful acquisition of a student permit.



The Ghana Immigration Service on December 6, 2022, caused her arrest after she was invited by the Head of the National Enforcement Section at the Headquarters for questioning on her immigration status in Ghana.



According to investigations, the Belgain national first arrived in Ghana on September 4, 2017 and has been visiting regularly since then. However, in 2018, she allegedly became a resident following her supposed admission to the Ghana Christian University College.



Checks from the school however revealed otherwise. The prosecution said investigations are still ongoing to unravel the issue surrounding the emergence of the new Political group.