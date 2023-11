The New Force: Cheddar is behind the 'Man in a Mask' – Bright Simons hints

General News of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Bright Simon, a vice president of IMANI Africa, has hinted that the founder and CEO of Wonda World Estates and Petronia City Development Company Limited, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, is the man behind The New Force.



According to him, Cheddar is using the movement to recruit young Ghanaians for his presidential ambition.



Simons, who made this claim in a post shared on X, on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, alleged that Cheddar is planning to run for the 2024 presidential election.



“The bankroller of The New Force Movement, a political enterprise currently recruiting Ghanaian political actors to launch a possible run for the Ghanaian presidency in 2024, is maverick businessman, Cheddar, who apparently has a thing for tamed, neutered, tigers,” he wrote.



This post had a BBC article on Nana Kwame Bediako still killing his pet tigers at his home despite a court order to remove them.



Meanwhile, The New Force, a political movement on social media driven by the ‘The Man in a Mask’ campaign, has stated that it would soon be showing Ghanaians the face behind the mask.



In a statement shared on social media, The New Force stated that in addition to the unveiling of the face behind that mask, it would also outline its objectives and goals.



The movement indicated that it would be doing the unveiling because of the interest of Ghanaians to be part of ‘the new vision’.



“We have noted with appreciation the growing enthusiasm for #TheNewForce and the increased desire by members of the public to share in a new vision of change. We are encouraged by the genuine desire of many Ghanaians to be co-owners of this new vision.



We have also been impressed by the positive encouragement and ideas that people have shared with us formally through our DMs, and informally on their personal social media handles. In light of this growing keen interest in what we have coming next, we would like to inform the public that we will in the shortest possible time be unveiling the Mask and communicating the rich and carefully thought through policy objectives and goals,” part of the statement reads.



“At this time however, we want to make it clear that no policies have been unveiled and no specific person, despite speculation, has been unveiled as the Man in the Mask,” it added.



