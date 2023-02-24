The NPP is not unpopular - Francis Addai-Nimoh explains why

General News of Friday, 24 February 2023

A flagbearer hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Francis Addai-Nimoh, has disagreed with the claims that the party is currently very unpopular.



He explained that, while he agrees that there may be concerns among NPP supporters about how certain issues are being handled in the current administration, this does not imply that the party is unpopular.



Explaining further, he said that the situation with the NPP currently is that it is a party that has some of its people disgruntled or unhappy with the character or performance of some persons within it.



That, he added, cannot be said to be a case of an unpopular party.



Speaking with GhanaWeb TV’s Etsey Atisu on Election Desk, the former Member of Parliament for Mampong stressed that the base of the party is still very strong and focused.



“Maybe some people may be disgruntled, some may be unhappy, some, the appeal may have declined, but it does not mean that it is unpopular. The party is made up of individuals… and so our base as a party still remains, and usually, it is what we call the undecided voters or the floating voters, that we want to appeal to because by your own base, you may not be able to secure the 50% plus one votes to win the general elections, then you’d need to stretch your hands and appeal to the undecided voters.



“So, if one wants to make a claim that the party is unpopular, you may be dissatisfied with the character and behaviour and performance of one or two or three people in government, but to make a general conclusion that the party is unpopular, I beg to disagree,” he said.



Francis Addai-Nimoh, who is making a second attempt at becoming the NPP’s flagbearer, also admitted that the country, under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is experiencing very difficult times.



