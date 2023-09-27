The NPP is a convenient political platform for the Ashantis and Akyems - Richard Kumadoe

Regional News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Source: Nicholas Tetteh

Fraud Preventions Expert and Security Consultant, Richard Kumadoe has posited that the Ashantis and Akyems are now convinced that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is a convenient political hence, the (presidential) position must alternate between the two tribes and that should not have compelled Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen to resign from the party.



The Former Minister of Trade and Industry Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen on Tuesday 25 September 2023 presented his resignation letter to the NPP office and immediately addressed a press conference and announced his decision to contest the 2024 general election as an independent candidate.



Richard Kumadoe emphasized that though this abstract is not documented among the NPP party’s policies the Former Minister of Trade and Industry who is an Ashanti expected the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is an Akyem to hand over power to him.



He has referred that Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has shown loyalty to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by stepping down for him to lead the party in 2008 adding that Alan expected the president to acknowledge this effort.



“People should not forget that Akufo Addo is a president because Alan decided not to contest him for the second round in 2008 and heatedly handed power of the position of leading the party to him and he expects some level of decorum and respect from the same man”, he recalled.



He also identified that Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen's decision to resign from the NPP has exposed how political parties in Ghana deviate from their internal party standard procedures in electing their leaders.



Adding to Alan's decision to resign, Kumadoe stressed that structured procedures to elect the highest political leaders must not favor one candidate unnecessarily.



He added that the NPP has demonstrated failure in the internal election.



According to him, Alan’s resignation has exposed the unfair bias and harsh treatment meted out by political parties in Ghana to some selected individuals.



The Security Consultant further said the NPP leadership failed to address the brutality perpetrated on Alan’s agent during the super delegate election where the candidate felt victimized by the top hierarchy of the party.



“Political parties in Ghana can do better by streamlining internal reconciliation efforts, applying themselves to the best election practices else, the overflow of internal political fraud, procedure violations will always become a canker they cannot easily handle without bloodshed”, he addressed the challenge.