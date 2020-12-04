Editorial News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: The Herald

The Herald Ghana: Rebecca Akufo-Addo and unsolicited phone call

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and her family

Few days to the December 7, general elections and desperation has set in the campaign of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The latest person to abuse the privacy of Ghanaians is the first lady, Madam Rebecca Akufo-Addo. In an unsolicited phone call, she pleads with the recipient to vote Four More for her husband.



As a mother, she is supposed to have empathy, when few individuals fleece the resources that, has been bequeathed to by our founding fathers and she keeps quiet, then she is an accomplice.



This newspaper is disappointed in her silence, when she should be advising her octogenarian husband to protect, rather than share among his family members, as well as hers, what is our collective heritage.



GSM users over the years, have been abused with unsolicited messages and phone calls not only by the network providers, but all manners of sources, including most of the time, dubious ones.



This menace, did not start now, it has only recently grown in more alarming rate with a dangerous propensity to deceive people.



Rebecca Akufo-Addo, knows her husband's day in government are numbered, she should have used the energy she is using today to get people to vote for her husband, when instead of the husband to use our resources to build the nation, they were rather building rot.



How much is it costing her to call out Ghanaians to go and vote for her husband, obviously to steal more?



Ghanaians are fed up, with the cacophony of lies. Candidate Akufo-Addo's campaign in the run up to the 2016 general elections was anchored on fighting corruption. His rallying cry, had a prophetic repent-or-perish ring: ''we either kill corruption or corruption will kill us."



His profile as a corruption slayer, has long faded. His family and friends, who constitute the nucleus of his government, have been frothing poisons instead of the antidote.



And his minimalist response to the scandals all but testifies that that he has enough hypocrisy in him to nurse in his inner circle the corruption plague he affects to be invested in eradicating from the body politic.



Rebecca herself is reported to be a beneficiary of looting that is going on when her foundation, the Rebecca Foundation was given GH¢120,000 as sponsorship by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).



They were able to deceive us in 2016, not again, Ghanaians are wide awake.

