Editorial News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: The Herald

The Herald Ghana: Adjenim Boateng Adjei: Shame of a nation

Former Boss of the Public Procurement Authourity (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei

The disgraced former boss of the Public Procurement Authourity (PPA) for some time now, has taken to the media in a bid to try and salvage what is left of his battered image.



His interviews and the desperate attempts to exonerate himself and rather accused the journalist, Manazeh Azure Awuni, who did a fantastic job, as well as the Commission For Human Rights And Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) only makes him guilty.



The media engagements are needless, is he, after dipping his hands into the cookie jar of our national heritage expecting some kind of sympathy from the same people, he allegedly stole from.



This newspaper is of the strong opinion that, his utterances only go to confirm the various reports that have indicted him.



His outings are not only appalling, as it is disgraceful. But it represents a sad commentary on the way and manner our country is being managed.



The litmus test of the sincerity of president Akufo-Addo's 'war on corruption' is supposed to be the extent to which his response to reports of graft in his inner circle matches with his administration's standard reaction to similar scandals in the body politic.



The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, must expedite action on Adjenim Boateng Adjei's case, so as to roll back the wheels of public confidence in the fight against corruption.



His crimes, having been put in a position to protect the public purse, and having betrayed that confidence, he has committed enough crimes to suffer ten life sentences.



President Akufo-Addo, has only paid lip service to the fight against corruption, to him it is only corruption, when it involves appointees of the previous government, he is presiding over saints.



Akufo-Addo, has the strong notion that human beings rise to infallibility by the virtue of their presence in his immaculate orbit.



This fallacy in his head filters out accusations of corruption against his aides. Thus, he is irritated by any suggestion that one of his men could be guilty of indiscretion.



Akufo-Addo, must demonstrate his commitment to the fight against corruption by ensuring that Adjenim Boateng Adjei, is made to answer for his crimes in a court of competent jurisdiction.



His innocence or quilt, does not lie in the mouth of the president, who as we all know, given the opportunity, will clear him.

