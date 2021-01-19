Regional News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Enyonam Manye, Contributor

The Ghanaian Farmer TV show launches ‘Support-The-Farmer-Initiative’

The purpose is to assist local farmers with tools and machinery

The Ghanaian Farmer has launched a support platform that will allow local farmers receive tools and machinery to boost their activities.



According to the producer Enyonam Manye of the interactive show, even though there is some support from the government, there is still a huge gap to ensure sustainability and growth, especially among the smallholder farmers.



According to statistics from the Food and Agriculture Organisation in Ghana, about 52 % of the labour force is engaged in agriculture, 29 % in services and 19 % in industry. Approximately, 39 % of the farm labour force are women.



Even though it is largely unattractive among the youth, agriculture contributes to 54 % of Ghana’s GDP, and accounts for over 40 % of export earnings, while at the same time providing over 90 % of the food needs of the country. Ghana’s agriculture is predominantly smallholder, traditional and rain-fed.



It is in this regard, The Ghanaian Farmer TV Show has a tailored segment dabbed; #Supportthefarmer where it seeks support from individuals or organizations to assist local farmers with tools and machinery that will aid them to expand their operations and facilitate good yields.



The Ghanaian Farmer team by way of doing this presents a tool to each farmer visited, to motivate and show its support to the development of the sector.



Executive producer and host of the show, Enyonam Manye is therefore calling on donors and philanthropists to get on board by adopting a farm or supporting a farmer through the initiative by donating any farming tool of choice to motivate gallant farmers throughout the country.



Donors who wish to support this initiative can call 0554-830431.