The Gas Challenge: An Educative Initiative led by the CEO of Ghana Gas

University of Mines and Technology, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and Regional Maritime University have qualified for the final stage of the 2023 Gas Challenge after an intense competition held at the GNAT Hall on Wednesday, 22nd November 2023.



The six (6) semi-finalists were grouped based on balloting. University of Mines and Technology won their contest against Regional Maritime University and Ghana Communication Technology University in the first group, while Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology also emerged victorious in a battle against University of Energy and Natural Resources and and Ho Technical University in the second group. Fortunately for Regional Maritime University, they had a highest loosing score and also booked their slot in the Grand Finale.



The Gas Challenge is an educative quiz competition, led by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Gas Limited Company (Ghana Gas), Dr. Ben K.D. Asante and championed by the Government Relations Department with Augustina Asare Osei (Mrs.) serving as the Chairperson of the Committee. This year’s competition is being held in partnership with the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Education with the purpose of equipping students pursuing oil and gas and/or engineering-related courses with vital insights into the gas industry and fostering synergy between industry and academia.



During the spirited preliminary rounds held on the 15th and 16th of November 2023, twelve (12) esteemed schools clashed in four intense groups, each comprising three institutions. The stage was set, and the battle lines were drawn as intellectual prowess collided. The University of Energy and Natural Resources emerged victorious in the first group, triumphing over the Regional Maritime University and the University of Cape Coast. Ho Technical University secured a coveted spot in the semi-finals by outshining the University of Ghana and Takoradi Technical University.



The second day of the preliminaries witnessed a fierce competition as Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology triumphed over the three-time champions, the University of Mines and Technology and Kumasi Technical University. Meanwhile, Ghana Communication Technology University showcased their mettle by surpassing Tamale Technical University and All Nations University to secure their spot in the semi-finals.



Adding an intriguing twist, the two top-performing losing schools, Regional Maritime University and University of Mines and Technology, were granted passage to the semi-finals, adding to the four (4) that qualified in their groups.

As the dust settles and anticipation brews, the three institutions that have qualified to the final stage gear up for an electrifying face-off on 30th November 2023 at the UPSA Auditorium at 10am.



The 2023 Gas Challenge finalists promise an enthralling spectacle, poised to unravel not just academic excellence but also resilience, strategy, and innovation. The UPSA Auditorium will serve as the battleground where these astute minds converge, each eager to claim the ultimate title.