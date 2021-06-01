The Court has affirmed it was wrong to deny Rastafarian students admission - Kwakye Ofosu

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaian politician and former Deputy Information Minister under the N.D.C in the John Dramani Mahama administration has expressed joy in the ruling of the Accra High Court on the Rastafarian students who were denied admission by Achimota school because of their dreadlocks.



According to him, the Achimota school could have prevented this by admitting the students.



He was hopeful the school would adhere to the orders of the court and admit the students as ordered.



An Accra High Court has ordered Achimota School to admit two Rastafarian students it denied admission over their refusal to cut their dreadlocks.



The Human Rights Division of the High Court presided over Justice Gifty Agyei Addo in her ruling stated that the fundamental human rights of the two students- Tyron Iras Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea- cannot be limited by the rules in question.



Taking to Facebook to express joy, Felix Kwakye Ofosu wrote: "The High Court has affirmed the position of those who believed the authorities at Achimota School were wrong in denying two Rastafarian students admission because of their hair.



"It should not have gotten this far but for the spinelessness and cowardice of the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education.



Now let’s see if Achimota School will suddenly descend into chaos and indiscipline as claimed by the supporters of the obnoxious denial of these students their rights to education.”



