‘The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration is the biggest political scam in the 4th Republic' – Mahama

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has once again taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over the current state of Ghana’s economy.



Speaking at a campaign event in the North East Region on Monday, April 15, 2024, Mahama, a former president, accused Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), of swindling Ghanaians into voting for them.



According to him, Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia promised the people of Ghana heaven on earth but today, everything in the country is in disarray.



“It is the hypocrisy that is annoying. This is the same government where somebody said that if it was just about borrowing then even their child in primary school can be president. Every sector is in trouble. All the state-owned enterprises that were making profits under the NDC administration today, all of them are making losses.



“So, this government has been a disaster indeed. I say that the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration is the biggest political scam in the history of the 4th Republic. They package themselves very beautifully with a lot of lies and deceits and they got the people to vote for them,” he said.



The former president added, “Today, it's just a story of broken promises. The good thing about democracy is every four years we have the opportunity to make a change. We have the opportunity to make a choice."



Mahama added that he would be surprised if the people of Ghana would even contemplate voting for the NPP in the pending December 7 general elections after the mess they have created in the country.



“After what we have gone through in seven and a half years, it surprises me (if there is) anybody who will still go to the ballot box and say he's going to vote for NPP again. Maybe those who have made money under this government, yes, they will go and vote again. But I know that the majority of Ghanaians have seen a reversal in the quality of their lives in these seven and a half years,” he added.



