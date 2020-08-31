General News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: Class FM

'The Agyinasares' renew vows as they celebrate 35 years of marriage

Bishop Charles Agyinasare and his wife, Rev Vivian Agyinasare

Bishop Charles Agyinasare and his wife, Rev Vivian Agyinasare, have celebrated their 35th marriage anniversary.



The founder and co-founder of Perez Chapel International got married on 31 August some 35 years ago.



The couple renewed their vows during the second service on Sunday, 30 August 2020 at the Perez Dome, Dzorwulu.



Bishop Agyinasare said even though some people wonder if vow renewals are necessary, “for me it is like rededicating your life to the Lord.



I think that it matters to affirm to your wife and assure her or your husband that: ‘Look, the years ahead of us, we’re going to spend it together’. And, as you do, God will confirm your word because what you say is what you get”.



In recognition of the milestone, Bishop Agyinasare said his family “gives glory to the Almighty God for what he has done for us during this journey”.



“This celebration is a simple acknowledgement of the goodness of God in our lives. We would be ungrateful to God if we didn’t celebrate how far the Lord has brought us”, Bishop Agyinasare noted.



He said: “I remember in 1984, when I was impressed by the Lord that: ‘Charles, many people’s faith is hung on your faith’, since then, I have felt the burden or passion to inspire my generation with my life as a living example to the nations of the world. It is a great pleasure for me to celebrate my 35 years of marriage to my love and only one for these years.We started with nothing, and, amazingly, the year we started word miracle (now Perez Chapel) in 1987, god gave us our firstborn Selaise,"



“Since then, our biological family has grown to three: Selaise, Francis, Charlene; and we have an adopted daughter, Clementina. I have many sons and daughters, all of whose names I cannot mention here, but whom I have fathered as a surrogate father by guiding and investing in them. Our spiritual family, Perez Chapel, and other independent churches I oversee, have grown around the world to multitudes.On this occasion, I want to thank all who have helped make this journey what it is and to help us get here”, Bishop Agyinasare stated.





