General News of Monday, 19 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 5 women who stood tall in the NDC national executives polls

Ghana’s largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), just came out of a successful National Executive Congress at the Accra Sports Stadium where Asiedu Nketiah emerged winner in the National Chairmanship race.

Asiedu Nketiah's win saw the end of the reign of Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo as the National Chairman, and also saw the election of some women into the executive team of the NDC.

Ahead of the race, GhanaWeb looked at the 16 females who were contesting for some of the positions in the party.

In this updated article, we take a look at the successful women candidates and which positions they won.

Here they are:

Dr. Sherry Ayittey

Dr. Sherry is a veteran female member of the NDC and has served in many ministerial portfolios. She has served as Minister of Health, Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, and, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.

She was a member of the 31st December Women's Movement, a non-governmental organization affiliated to the NDC, whose president is Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, wife of Jerry Rawlings; former President of Ghana.

She has been elected as the Second Vice Chairperson of the NDC.

Barbara Serwaa Asamoah

Barbara Serwaa Asamoah is a Ghanaian lawyer and politician. She is the deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress.

She was also the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources from 2013 to 2017.

Barbara has been retained as a Deputy General Secretary of the NDC.

Dr. Hanna Louisa Bissiw

Dr. Hanna Bissiw is an outspoken member of the NDC.

She was the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture from 2013 to 2017, and the former Member of Parliament for Tano South, in the Brong Ahafo Region Ghana.

Hannah Bissiw started her political career in 2008. She rose through the ranks from being a member of the NDC Manifesto Committee in 2008, Deputy Minister of State (Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing in 2009, Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, and also Member of Parliament for Tano South from 2012 to 2017.

She has been retained as the National Women’s Organiser of the NDC.

There were also the election of three women to serve on the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NDC. They are Victoria Kuma-Mintah, Cecilia N. Asaga, and Araba Tagoe.

Below is list of all the national Executives of the NDC

Asiedu Nketiah – Chairman

Awudu Sofo Azorka – First Vice Chair

Dr Sherry Ayittey – Second Vice-chair

Abanga Yakubu Alhassan – Third Vice-chair

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey – General Secretary



Deputy General Secretary

Barbara Serwaa Asamoah

Gbande Foyo Mustapha

Joseph Yamin – National Organizer

Deputy National Organisers

Kobby Barlon

Elikem Kotoko

Sammy Gyamfi – National Communication Officer

Deputy National Communications Officers

Malik Basintale

Godwin Ako Gunn

George Opare Addo – National Youth Organizer

Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw – National Women Organizer

Mamah Mohammed Cole Younger – Zongo Caucus Coordinator

NEC Members

Wonder Victor Kutor

Araba Tagoe

Cecilia Asaga

Victoria Kuma-Mintah

Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey



