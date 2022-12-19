The 5 women who stood tall in the NDC national executives polls

General News of Monday, 19 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), just came out of a successful National Executive Congress at the Accra Sports Stadium where Asiedu Nketiah emerged winner in the National Chairmanship race.



Asiedu Nketiah's win saw the end of the reign of Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo as the National Chairman, and also saw the election of some women into the executive team of the NDC.



Ahead of the race, GhanaWeb looked at the 16 females who were contesting for some of the positions in the party.



In this updated article, we take a look at the successful women candidates and which positions they won.



Here they are:



Dr. Sherry Ayittey



Dr. Sherry is a veteran female member of the NDC and has served in many ministerial portfolios. She has served as Minister of Health, Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, and, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.



She was a member of the 31st December Women's Movement, a non-governmental organization affiliated to the NDC, whose president is Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, wife of Jerry Rawlings; former President of Ghana.



She has been elected as the Second Vice Chairperson of the NDC.



Barbara Serwaa Asamoah



Barbara Serwaa Asamoah is a Ghanaian lawyer and politician. She is the deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress.



She was also the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources from 2013 to 2017.



Barbara has been retained as a Deputy General Secretary of the NDC.



Dr. Hanna Louisa Bissiw



Dr. Hanna Bissiw is an outspoken member of the NDC.



She was the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture from 2013 to 2017, and the former Member of Parliament for Tano South, in the Brong Ahafo Region Ghana.



Hannah Bissiw started her political career in 2008. She rose through the ranks from being a member of the NDC Manifesto Committee in 2008, Deputy Minister of State (Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing in 2009, Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, and also Member of Parliament for Tano South from 2012 to 2017.



She has been retained as the National Women’s Organiser of the NDC.



There were also the election of three women to serve on the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NDC. They are Victoria Kuma-Mintah, Cecilia N. Asaga, and Araba Tagoe.



Below is list of all the national Executives of the NDC



Asiedu Nketiah – Chairman



Awudu Sofo Azorka – First Vice Chair



Dr Sherry Ayittey – Second Vice-chair



Abanga Yakubu Alhassan – Third Vice-chair



Fifi Fiavi Kwetey – General Secretary







Deputy General Secretary



Barbara Serwaa Asamoah



Gbande Foyo Mustapha



Joseph Yamin – National Organizer



Deputy National Organisers



Kobby Barlon



Elikem Kotoko



Sammy Gyamfi – National Communication Officer



Deputy National Communications Officers



Malik Basintale



Godwin Ako Gunn



George Opare Addo – National Youth Organizer



Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw – National Women Organizer



Mamah Mohammed Cole Younger – Zongo Caucus Coordinator



NEC Members



Wonder Victor Kutor



Araba Tagoe



Cecilia Asaga



Victoria Kuma-Mintah



Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey







AE/WA