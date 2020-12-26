Politics of Saturday, 26 December 2020

The 40 lashes won’t stop me – NPP Communicator whipped for insulting Queen Mother speaks

Asare Kofi Isreal was given forty lashes at his back for insulting Queen Mother

Recently, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communicator in Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region incurred the wrath of traditional authorities and was sentenced to forty strokes of lashes for allegedly insulting the Queen Mother of Drobo.



Asare Kofi Isreal, the NPP sympathizer who was given the forty lashes at his back has come out to deny categorically over allegations that he bad-mouthed the Queen Mother of Drobo in an exclusive interview on Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



In an interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle Drive, Asare Kofi Isreal who received inhumane treatment from the Drobo traditional authorities has vowed to continue speaking for NPP even at the peril of his life.



He vowed “This is not going to stop me from being a communicator for the NPP. But justice is going to be served and I will make sure that justice is served. So that next time nobody can also be treated in such an inhuman manner.



“If justice is not served those who committed such as a crime will feel so proud and emboldened because nothing happened. They will even go about bragging that when they even gave me forty lashes in the broad daylight nothing happened to them,” he told the host.



“I don’t think we’re going to allow this matter to die off but that won’t also stop me from speaking for my party so I’m still an NPP communication member,” he concluded.

