Politics of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: My News GH

The 2021 Year of Roads declared by Akufo-Addo is a big scam – Odike

Akwasi Addai Odike, Leader of UFP

Ghanaians and road contractors looking forward to resuming work on the government abandoned road projects should treat President Akufo-Addo’s declaration of 2021 as the second year of roads with the greatest of contempt due to the outstanding huge debt by the government.



According to businessman cum politician, Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike who is casting doubts about the President’s commitment to fixing deplorable roads during his second term in office, Nana Akufo-Addo can never walk his talk due to the latter’s track records.



“My fellow Ghanaians road contractors, don’t believe Nana Akufo-Addo a bit, he can never fix our deteriorating roads. The Akufo-Addo government owes road us as road contractors. So if he tells you he is going to fix the roads, I beg to differ, my brothers and sisters”, he opinioned.



Delivering his inaugural speech on Thursday, January 7, 2021, President Nana Akufo-Addo said, “Our roads are being constructed at a faster pace than before, and yes, there are still many more kilometres to construct. We defined last year as the year of roads. This year will be the second year of roads as we continue with our focus on dealing with the deficits of our road infrastructure.”



As part of measures put in place for the country to witness infrastructural development, President Akufo-Addo also pledged to revamp the railway sector



However, speaking on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Mr. Odike who is the founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP) admonished Ghanaians to disregard the President’s position.



“The arrears alone when we go to Getfund, Health sector and others are beyond the country and I can’t see how the government is going to pay all these debts and pay us as road contractors”, Mr. Akwasi Addia Odike who claimed not being paid for after funding road construction told host of Nhyira FM morning show, Kwadwo Jantuah during a panel discussion.