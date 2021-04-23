Thanks for nominating Abena Osei as Deputy Finance Minister - Atiwa East NPP Youth to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

The Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party in the Atiwa East Constituency of the Eastern Region has expressed their profound gratitude to President Akufo Addo for nominating the MP for the area, Hon. Abena Osei Asare for the second time as Deputy Finance Minister.



In effusive praise, the group also lauded the efforts of the Deputy minister-designate for her sterling leadership as MP which has brought hope to the teeming youth in the constituency.



To them, her appointment is a clear testament of the confidence the President reposes in their MP based on how she efficiently discharged her duties in the first term.



They pledged their unflinching support to Hon Osei Asare to enable her live up to expectation.



"Before coming to power in 2017, one of the major challenges to Constituency was massive youth unemployment. You however brought hope to the youth. You secured jobs, scholarships and other opportunities for the youth. It was therefore not surprising that in the 2020 elections, you improved upon the party's 2016 performance," the youth wing said in a statement copied Peacefmonline.com



Read full statement below...



The Entire Atiwa East Youth Wing wishes to thank President Akufo Addo for honouring their MP with yet another position and also congratulates the Deputy Ministerial Nominee for her hard work and dedication to the welfare of the youth.



You have devoted yourself to the service of the New Patriotic Party and mother Ghana.



You executed the task assigned to you as Deputy Finance Minister with diligence.



You worked relentlessly to improve the standards of living of your constituents. You have brought massive development to the Atiwa East Constituency.



The Atiwa East NPP Youth Wing is very optimistic that you will make the Constituency and the District proud once again.



Congratulations Hon. Abena Osei-Asare, Deputy Finance Minister nominee.





Signed



Morvey Benjamin,



Atiwa East NPP Youth Organizer