Thank you – Komenda queen mothers to Mahama on Opoku-Agyemang pick

The queen mothers of the Komenda Traditional Area in the Central Region have thanked former President John Dramani Mahama for nominating Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2020 elections.



The queen mothers said in a statement on Tuesday, 7 July 2020 that they believe the former Minister of Education is well-qualified to be Ghana’s first female vice-president.



“Selecting a woman of integrity and substance to be Ghana's first female vice-president is a great opportunity to demystify the women's representation at the zenith of decision-making in Ghana”, the queen mothers said in a statement.



“On behalf of the queen mothers of Komenda Traditional Area, women of Komenda, and on my (paramount queen mother) own behalf, I write to congratulate our illustrious daughter, Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang for her nomination as the running mate of His Excellency John Mahama for 2020 general elections”.



“We also wish to express our profound gratitude to His Excellency John Mahama for the confidence reposed in our distinguished daughter who is an epitome of a true woman of substance”.



“We commend His Excellency John Mahama, the national leadership, and the entire membership of the NDC for the endorsement of Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate in conformity with the United Nations Women Agenda 2030.”



“H. E. John Mahama had shown forward-thinking by not selecting any woman, but a woman of unblemished integrity, honesty, truthfulness, God-fearing, conscientious public servant, distinguished scholar. Naana is a true woman of valour”, the queen mothers added.



“Her nomination presents a unique opportunity to make the future possible and accessible for women. Her nomination is a great honour to the people of Komenda because we are very optimistic that we will produce a first female vice-president”.



“With Naana as the Vice-President of Ghana, the Komenda Sugar Factory will work again, and Komenda will get its position on the industrial map of Ghana. Naana, we wish you all the best, and looking forward to work with you.”





