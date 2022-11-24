Terrorism and war has no religious nor political colour, we must fight together - Miracles Aboagye to Ghanaians

General News of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development at the Presidency, has called for a collective effort by all Ghanaians to avert the threat of terrorism in Ghana.



Speaking in relation to National Security Minister's cautionary advice about a possible invasion of terrorists in the country, Dennis Miracles noted that this can be avoided only when every Ghanaian becomes each other's keeper.



The Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, addressing the press on Sunday, November 20, said Ghana is likely to be invaded by terrorists through galamsey activities.



“In Mali, in Burkina Faso, the terrorists have always been attracted to gold mining areas. Clearly, they try to make money from gold mining activities to undertake the criminal activities that they do. The criminals may want to take advantage of galamsey activities in our country to raise money to do what they do in other countries and what they may plan to do in our country.”



He, however, assured the nation that “measures are being put in place to avert any possible occurrence in the country".



"We are aware of this. We are studying it. We do know what has to be done in this area, and we are working hard to make sure we are not overtaken by events. But clearly, one way that you can make cheap money to go and undertake some of these criminal activities is galamsey, so it’s of interest," he added.



To Dennis Miracles, the country's security should be the concern of all and sundry, therefore advised that people should volunteer intelligence and information on any suspicious activities to the security services.



"Fight and war doesn't have religious color. It has no political color, so we must share whatever intelligence" to help in the prevention of terrorist intrusion, he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.



