Ten African presidents attend Akufo-Addo’s inauguration

General News of Thursday, 7 January 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
A total of 10 African leaders attended the swearing-in ceremony of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and vice president Mahammudu Bawumia.
Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin announced the presence of the presidents at the forecourt of parliament where the ceremony took place.
The majority of the visiting leaders were from within the West African sub-region.
The house had earlier suspended proceedings after the election of the new speaker and his two deputies. They reconvened for the swearing-in of the president.
The presidents present were:
Denis Sassou-Nguesso of Congo
Faure Gnassingbe of Togo
Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast
Umar Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau
George Manneh Weah of Liberia
Alpha Conde of Guinea
Macky Sall of Senegal
Mahammadou Issoufou of Niger
Christian Roch Marc Kabore of Burkina Faso
Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone
Other dignitaries present included Bornito de Soussa, vice president of Angola; Assimi Goita, deputy of Mali’s Transitional Government; Moussa Faki Mahamat, African Union Commission chairperson and Chairperson of ECOWAS Commission, Jean Claude Brou.
