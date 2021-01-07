General News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Ten African presidents attend Akufo-Addo’s inauguration

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A total of 10 African leaders attended the swearing-in ceremony of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and vice president Mahammudu Bawumia.



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin announced the presence of the presidents at the forecourt of parliament where the ceremony took place.



The majority of the visiting leaders were from within the West African sub-region.



The house had earlier suspended proceedings after the election of the new speaker and his two deputies. They reconvened for the swearing-in of the president.



The presidents present were:



Denis Sassou-Nguesso of Congo



Faure Gnassingbe of Togo



Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast



Umar Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau



George Manneh Weah of Liberia



Alpha Conde of Guinea



Macky Sall of Senegal



Mahammadou Issoufou of Niger



Christian Roch Marc Kabore of Burkina Faso



Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone



Other dignitaries present included Bornito de Soussa, vice president of Angola; Assimi Goita, deputy of Mali’s Transitional Government; Moussa Faki Mahamat, African Union Commission chairperson and Chairperson of ECOWAS Commission, Jean Claude Brou.

