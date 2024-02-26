Tema will become a free port enclave under my presidency - Alan Kyerematen

Politics of Monday, 26 February 2024

The leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, has promised to make Tema a free port enclave in Ghana if he wins the December 7, 2024 elections.



According to him, the creation of the free port area would help increase economic activities in Ghana by encouraging land-locked countries in West Africa to use the Tema port as their point of transit.



The increase in economic activities due to the creation of the free port enclave, Alan said, would help propel the needed development in Ghana just like has happened in advanced countries.



“Tema, under my presidency, will become a freeport enclave. And when I talk about a freeport, we all know the benefits of a freeport enclave. You find that all the Sahelian countries and even some of our neighbouring countries that are not landlocked still will prefer to come through Tema with their cargo.



“But then, because there will be transit cargo, if we create a freeport enclave, that will facilitate the access to these markets. And that's a major policy initiative that I would introduce,” he said during a visit to the Tema market on Monday, February 26, 2024, as part of his Greater Accra Market Tour.



He added, “If you look at the most developed trading economies in the world, you have Dubai, you have Singapore, you have Hong Kong, these are all freeports; even in Africa, you have Mauritius, you have even Togo”.



The leader of the Movement for Change, however, clarified that it is only the Tema port enclave, he would make a free port as president and not the entire country.



“Creating a freeport enclave does not mean that the whole country becomes a freeport. But you create an enclave that will allow transit cargo to pass through this country. And that is the only way we can also attract traffic of vessels, shipping vessels. A lot of them would like to consolidate their cargo in Ghana. If we have a free port enclave, doesn't mean that the whole country becomes a free port,” he clarified.



Alan also denied assertions that the creation of the free port would lead to the country losing revenue.



“So, the issue of revenue loss does not come in. Rather you find enhanced economic activity arising out of the creation of them. So, if you want to be like Singapore, like Hong Kong… that is the way to go.”



