Tema West NPP Chairman justifies cash sharing at primaries

Politics of Sunday, 28 January 2024

Source: GNA

Kweku Poku Bosompem, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Tema West Chairman, has said that sharing cash for delegates at the constituency’s parliamentary primaries was not meant to influence votes.



Bosompem, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the money meant for transportation was supposed to have been shared to delegates ahead of the primaries.



He said, but due to a delay in receiving it from the party’s national office, they had to share it at the polling centre while the election was ongoing.



He said the monies were shared based on ranks and ranged between GHs1,000 and GH¢200.



Meanwhile, 1439 delegates are voting in the ongoing primaries to elect a parliamentary candidate for the party.



Robert Richard Suapim, a former constituency treasurer, and Dennis Amfo Sefah, an immediate past constituency chairman, are contending to be elected as the parliamentary candidate for Tema West, in Election 2024.



The current Member of Parliament, Mr. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, not contesting in the primaries.



He has announced that he will bow out of the House at the end of the current parliament.