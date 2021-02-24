Regional News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: Fada Amakye, Contributor

Tema Tank Farm assures customers of continuous excellent services

Daniel Pepprah, Commercial Manager

The Tema Tank Farm (TTF)/Chase Logistics Limited (CLL) Depot has assured it's clients of its readiness to ensure customer satisfaction at all levels.



This follows the recognition the company received at the recently held Ghana Oil and Gas Awards (GOGA) as the best Depot of the year 2020.



"We are known for delivering the best of services when it comes to the storage of petroleum products and this has really earned us a lot of respect from the populace. We want to give the assurance that TTF will not relent in its efforts to give it's customers, the best of services," Commercial Manager, Mr Daniel Pepprah said in an interview on Monday.



He also mentioned that measures had been put in place by his outfit to ensure all staff remained safe in the pandemic, adding that businesses would only continue to thrive if customers were safe.



He explained that seminars and other engagements were also held with workers and stakeholders of TTF on ways of remaining productive and safe during and after the pandemic.



Touching on some of the services his outfit rendered, Mr Pepprah indicated that TTF was the leading privately-owned petroleum depot in Ghana and as a dominant player in tank storage logistics since 2012, its terminal stores discharge Gasoline, Gasoil and Light Crude Oil.



Managed by TTF and owned by Chase Logistics, both subsidiaries of CH Group, he revealed that the terminal had over 120,000cbm of dedicated storage, to consistently meet customer demand.



"With a record for reliability, we are the depot of choice for many businesses in Ghana and West Africa," he added.



He explained that TTF's Depot was built and maintained by API specifications and fitted with the latest tank monitoring with cutting-edge loading equipment for safe and seamless operations, the depot also had an excellent safety and environmental protection record, with no major accidents recorded since it's construction.



In furtherance, the Commercial Manager stated that his outfit's supply operation had expanded within Ghana and other African countries such as Mali and Burkina Faso.



He was of the strong conviction that with its world-class safety standards, the depot would continue to be adjudged the best privately owned depot in Ghana.



"We have come this far through hard work and dedication and we can only assure our customers of better services every day. As for the awards, we are very confident that we will keep winning more," he said.