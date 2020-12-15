General News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Tema Mayor escapes assault by angry NPP supporters during 'reconciliation meeting'

Mayor of Tema, Felix Nii Anang-La

Mayor of Tema, Felix Nii Anang-La was given the shock of his life, at the Tema East NPP party office in Tema Newtown on Monday afternoon, when some aggrieved party supporters nearly pounced on him during a reconciliation meeting.



The Mayor the together with some party officials in the Constituency are being accused by the party supporters for masterminding the defeat of the incumbent MP Titus Glover in the just ended general elections.



The Mayor who was in the company of his personal bodyguard was almost assaulted by some party supporters who had laid ambush at the party office in anticipation of his arrival. But for the timely intervention of the Constituency chairman, Nene Ofoe Tei Agbadiagba and some party executives, the Tema Mayor would have been used as a sacrificial lamb by the aggrieved party supporters, who have vowed to deal with anyone suspected of having a hand in the party’s defeat in the December 7th Elections in the Constituency.



Attempt to reach the mayor proved futile, following his decision to handle the matter at the party level.



Meanwhile, the Greater Accra regional leadership of the NPP, is expected to meet with factions within the party in the Tema East Constituency to iron out all differences in the coming days.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.