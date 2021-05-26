Tema General Hospital doctors begin to accept internal lab results - Report

Health News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

starrfm

The Tema General Hospital has seen mountain queues at the facility’s laboratory after Starr News report revealed that doctors at the facility did not accept results from the lab.



Only lab results from nearby private hospitals were accepted by the doctors, the sources told Starr News.



Following the report, doctors have made a U-turn in accepting the hospital’s test results and recommending the in-house lab.



As at the morning of Monday May 24, just before 7am, the waiting area at the lab was almost filled with patients.



Reports also indicate that the previously unhappy laboratory scientists are now working with much delight.



Also, the hospital authorities have reviewed the conditions of the equipment at the lab for possible upgrade to meet the demand.