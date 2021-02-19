Regional News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: GNA

Tema East Sub-metro elects Council Chairman

Joseph Ashitey [no.2]

Mr Joseph Ashitey, a former Sub-Metro Chairman has been re-elected as the new Chairman for the Tema East Sub-Metro District Council.



He polled 13 out of 20 ballots cast by the Council and his opponent Mr. Obed Borketey Quaye polled 7 votes.



Meanwhile, the third candidate Mr Emmanuel Ashitey Larteh withdrew after filing his nomination.



Mr Ashitey, whose tenure of office came to an end in 2020 was giving the mandate for a second term by the 20-member council.



Mr. Ashitey thanked the assembly for the trust reposed in him and promised team work together towards the development of the Tema East Sub-Metro District Council.



He said the task ahead was enormous so the council would set up committees to tackle issues in the community especially sanitation as quickly as possible.



He asked members of the assembly to participate in all the activities of the assembly to bring about the needed development to the people.



The occasion was graced by Alhaji Shehu Kadiri, the Metropolitan Coordinating Director; Mr. Felix Nii Annang La, the Metropolitan Chief Executive; Nii Adjetey Agbo II, the Acting President of the Tema Traditional Council; Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Member of Parliament for the Tema East Constituency; and other Heads of Department.



