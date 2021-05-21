Tema: ECG's 33kv cable set ablaze by unknown persons

Regional News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: www.atinkaonline.com

A 33kv Electricity cable connected to a Pylon (High Tension) belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana, has been set ablaze by unknown persons.



The Pylon, which is fenced with a wire mesh adjacent to the Ghana Grid Company GRIDCo close to the Tema Oil Refinery, is suspected to have been set ablaze on Thursday dawn with the intent of causing a major disaster.



According to police report, one Isaac Collins, a chief technician at the Tema Regional office reported the incident on Thursday morning after a security guard of GRIDCo detected the act.



According to reports, the security guard detected smoke emanating from the Pylon on the company’s CCTV and quickly informed the Fire Service department stationed within the company, and with a Swift response, the fire was brought under control.



Police visit to the scene revealed some severe damages to the cable connecting the Pylon. Some burnt debris of vehicle tyres were also detected at the base of the Pylon indicating that the perpetrator bad intention of burning the Pylon.



This is the second arson attack on pylons belonging to the ECG and GRIDCo in Tema. It would be recalled that similar damage was caused to some cables belonging to GRIDCO in Tema, which disrupted power supply to parts of Tema.